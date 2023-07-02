Wayne Rooney, manager of DC United, has revealed that he has lofty managing ambitions at a top European club.

After his return to the MLS last summer as the head coach of DC United, the 37-year-old is now poised to lead the All-Stars team in their upcoming clash against Arsenal on July 19.

The Englishman debuted in Major League Soccer as a player five years ago with DC United. In 52 games played in the United States, the Premier League legend scored 25 goals and sent out 14 assists.

After playing for Derby County for two years, he would take over as their manager.

The Rams, however, were demoted to League One during Rooney’s first managerial stint due to a season spent in administration and a severe points deduction.

The former well-acclaimed striker claims that his coaching experience has prepared him to take on Europe’s elite.

What does Wayne Rooney think of coaching in Europe?

“Occasions like the All-Star Game remind me why I chose to continue my journey as a coach here in MLS.

My aspiration is to manage at an elite European club someday, and in those environments, you’re working with very diverse teams with elite professionals from all over the world.

“I’ve found I could actually get that experience here, which helps me a lot. At DC United, for example, we’ve got players from more than a dozen nations, representing different cultures, religions, and backgrounds.

So there’s different challenges and lessons to be gained from that, and working with the All-Stars, the very best MLS has to offer, adds to that immensely. Like me, I know my DC United players Christian Benteke and Tyler Miller are excited to represent our club”, he wrote about it in his piece for MLS Soccer.

Two former teams remain ultimate goal

His two old teams, Everton and Manchester United, are near and dear to his heart, and he confessed he’d want to manage either of them to CNN last December: “Obviously, Everton and Manchester United are the two clubs who are really close to my heart so to manage one of the two would be a dream.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire