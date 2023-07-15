A Vlahovic Chelsea move could suit everyone this summer. It seems rare that Dusan Vlahovic would be on the move so quickly. His goal-scoring prowess earned him a huge transfer fee and a transfer to Juventus in the winter of 2022, but his form has dipped.

Since joining the Bianconeri, he has performed adequately, although his influence has been less than hoped. The team from Turin has been through a lot recently, though.

Unfortunately, they have had several run-ins with the law and their resources have been lacking. Thus, they will let go of the Serbian international in order to recoup revenue via player sales.

Due to their ongoing financial crisis, Juventus are reportedly considering the possibility of parting ways with some of their players during the current summer transfer window.

Despite Vlahovic’s contract running until the summer of 2026, there appears to be a considerable likelihood that he will be shown the Allianz Stadium exit door.

Luaku’s exit could facilitate Vlahovic Chelsea move

Therefore, Chelsea are contemplating a transfer for the Juventus striker, as per the Daily Mail and Italian newspaper Tuttosport. New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has shown interest in a number of forwards as the West London club looks to bolster its attack.

Last year, they had a difficult go of it and ultimately settled for a 12th-place finish. Their offense was severely lacking, and it was mostly responsible for their disappointing performances. The Blues just couldn’t produce and subsequently capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Blues are thus eager to replace their current number nine in order to improve their offense. Romelu Lukaku’s impending departure amid the recent links with Juventus means they will be without a reliable striking option. Therefore, they want Vlahovic to join their team.

Chelsea may have to battle PSG

The Serbian may not have been a star performer for Juventus, but he could be an asset moving forward. The 23-year-old’s reported asking price of $100 million is more than Chelsea could pay.

Similarly, the Old Lady are adamant that he will not move on loan. Another team that is said to be interested in signing Vlahovic is Paris Saint-Germain.

Their pursuit of UEFA Champions League success may make them a more appealing option for Serbia international.

Photo credit: IMAGO / LaPresse