The reshuffle in the United States women’s national team (USWNT) continued on Friday as general manager Kate Markgraf stepped down.

Markgraf’s decision came just hours after the team’s head coach, Vlatko Andonovski, left his position. Markgraf previously hired Andonovski to take over for the successful Jill Ellis in the fall of 2019.

Changes made after poor showing at Women’s World Cup

The duo depart the organization after a disappointing display by the USWNT at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Andonovski’s team was knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16, the worst finish ever by the Americans at the competition.

U.S. Soccer announced Markgraf’s departure on Friday evening. “Kate has been an instrumental part of the Women’s National Team both on and off the field for many years, and we’re very thankful for the tireless work she has given to the USWNT and all our Youth National Teams,” stated U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker.

“We wish her all the best in her future endeavors and look forward to building on the foundation she helped establish over the past several years.”

Markgraf joined the USWNT only just a few months before Andonovski. The former standout player became the first ever general manager of the team after U.S. Soccer created the position.

Markgraf worked alongside Andonovski to organize the team’s technical plans. She also worked with the U.S. youth teams as well. Her first job at the position was the hiring of Andonovski.

Markgraf to leave at the end of month

“It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at U.S. Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women’s game,” proclaimed Markgraf.

“I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field. I look forward to supporting all of our programs and have every confidence that we will maintain our standards of excellence moving forward.”

It remains to be seen how general manager position will evolve in the near future. Nevertheless, U.S. Soccer will now essentially get to work with a clean slate moving forward. The organization must address the GM and head coaching positions in the coming months.

