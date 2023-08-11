United States men’s national team goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has officially joined Belgium side KAS Eupen on loan from Chelsea. The Blues previously purchased the youngster from Chicago Fire in 2022. However, he remained on loan with the MLS outfit until January, when he finally made the move to west London. Slonina featured in eight U21 Chelsea matches during the first half of 2023.

New club thrilled with loan deal

“It is a unique opportunity for KAS Eupen to sign a goalkeeper with the talent and class of Gabriel Slonina for one season,” proclaimed Eupen’s general director Christoph Henkel.

“After all, before his transfer to Chelsea, several top European clubs were also interested in signing him. We are looking forward to working with Gabriel Slonina and are confident that he will give our team support and help us to achieve the goals of this season. We cordially welcome Gabriel in the KAS Eupen team.”

Eupen move enables Slonina to get more playing time

Slonina is a highly rated teenage talent in his position. He previously picked up his first senior USMNT cap back in January during a friendly with Serbia. The Americans lost the match 2-1 on the night. Although he has split his time with the U21 national side, the goalkeeper was also named in the 2023 Gold Cup squad.

Chelsea makes the move to loan Slonina after they completed the purchase of Robert Sanchez from Brighton. The Spanish shot-stopper made the permanent switch to the Blues for around $25 million. Sanchez will now compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the top spot between the sticks.

Eupen finished 15th out of 18 teams in the Belgian Pro League last season. The Pandas are, however, currently unbeaten in the current campaign. They began their 2023/24 season with a 2-2 draw with Westerlo in July, before beating Genk last weekend. Slonina could make his debut with the club on Sunday, August 13th against Club Brugge.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Belga