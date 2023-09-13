Milan Iloski, winner of the USL Championship Golden Boot last season, has officially finalized his move to Europe. He is going from Orange County SC to Nordsjaelland of Denmark.

Iloski will play out the rest of the season with the California side after extending. He extended his contract with the club earlier this year. He will keep making important contributions as the team strives to win its second consecutive USL Championship.

The Athletic reports that the 24-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Danish club. It is a club that qualified for the UEFA Conference League this season. The versatile striker can also play on the wing. He becomes the USL Champions’ sixth player to sign with a European club.

Another USL player makes a move to Europe

President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Oliver Wyss remarked: “Milan has arguably been the best pure forward in the USL Championship the last two seasons, and we are beyond delighted to have come to an agreement to transfer him to FC Nordsjaelland at the end of the season.

“We have turned down multiple offers that did not meet our expectations for last year’s Golden Boot winner during his very successful time here. We are convinced his value will only continue to rise in Denmark.

“Milan is a fan favorite and difference maker who will give his all for our quest of winning a second USL Championship title in three years before he fulfills his dream of playing for a top European club next season!”

Meanwhile, Iloski explained his decision.

“My agent approached me about it. He asked if it was something I had interest in,” he said. “It was a no-brainer for me. I was able to do some research, watch a few games and it looked like an amazing opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.

“I liked how they play, I thought I would be a great fit and I tracked their record of selling players. It’s a great league, high level, and my challenge will be finding a way into the team and playing as many minutes as I can.”

Who is Milan Iloski and what awaits him in Denmark?

Last season, Iloski scored 22 goals for Orange County SC, who are now in third place in the USL Western Conference, four points behind the conference-leading Sacramento Republic. This season, the player, who was born in California but is of Macedonian descent, has added 20 goals and assisted 29 times for his team.

Despite his high expectations for Nordsjaelland, his new side seems to be in for a difficult road to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Conference League. Their rivals in the group include Fenerbahce of Turkey, Ludogorets of Bulgaria, and Spartak Trnava of Slovakia.