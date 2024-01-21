As part of their continuing attempts to reorganize, Manchester United announced on Saturday the appointment of Omar Berrada as their new CEO.

In a shocking move, they have appointed Manchester City‘s top executive as their new chief executive.

After starting as the Citizens’ commercial director, Berrada quickly became a household name. His next job was as COO, and from there, he became the head of football operations.

The club reaffirmed their resolve to put an emphasis on soccer and performance in games.

“Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO. The Club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal. Once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football.

“Omar’s start date will be confirmed in due course; in the meantime, Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO”, the statement read.

What did City say about Berrada’s exit?

After Richard Arnold’s resignation in November, United began searching for a new CEO.

In Arnold’s absence, the head of legal Patrick Stewart has filled in temporarily. However, they never meant it to be a permanent arrangement.

Many assumed Jean Claude Blanc would step into the position. INEOS appointed him as their representative after their successful bid for 25 percent of the club.

On Christmas Eve, Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally decided to buy out his share in the legendary club that he supports.

An earlier statement from City announced Berrada’s departure. “The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

Berrada will begin his new post in the summer, with reportedly amicable circumstances surrounding his departure.

Fans are excited by the potential of Omar Berrada as CEO

Most prominent switch between two rivals in recent times

When it comes to the top clubs in Europe, City think that United’s decision to take their CEO further establishes their position as one of the finest run.

With Berrada gone, they are certain that the present leadership team, headed by CEO Ferran Soriano, can go on as before, BBC claim.

Both Manchester clubs are bitter rivals, and this is one of the more high-profile transfers between them in recent years. But other than Carlos Tevez’s contentious move from Old Trafford to the Etihad, no superstar has switched colors in the last few years.

With no other signings made during the January transfer window, this marks Manchester United’s first big acquisition of the Ratcliffe era. The Red Devils have sent players like Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho on loan to Frankfurt and Dortmund, respectively.

They also paved the way for Sergio Reguilon to go back to Tottenham. However, Brentford have since acquired the Spurs left back.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images