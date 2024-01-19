Scheduling details of the upcoming 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The annual invitational tournament historically pits some of the top women’s national teams against each other. Typically held in the spring, the competition consists of four teams fighting for the title. As hosts, the United States women’s national team has featured in all eight of the previous tournaments.

The USWNT has dominated the SheBelieves Cup in previous iterations of the competition. The Stars and Stripes has won six total tournaments. No other national team has won more than one SheBelieves Cup. France previously topped Germany in 2017, while England edged the Americans two years later.

USWNT to face top competition at upcoming tournament

Due to increased soccer scheduling, the formatting of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup will change. Although there will still be four participating teams, the upcoming tournament will consist of just four total matches.

This is set to be two semifinal fixtures, a third-place match, and then ultimately the championship game. Previous iterations of the competition saw teams play in a round-robin tournament of six total matches.

Along with the United States, Japan, Canada, and Brazil will feature at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. All four teams were placed in the top 11 of FIFA’s latest women’s rankings. The USWNT is currently the highest-ranked team in the competition, as they are now second in the world. Japan is currently ranked eighth, while Canada and Brazil are 10th and 11th respectively.

“This is a tournament that features three teams already in the Olympics and Japan has a great chance to qualify, so coming off the Gold Cup, these are the exact kinds of games we need to evaluate players and continue to push our team as we prepare for France,” proclaimed USWNT interim head coach Twila Kilgore in a press release obtained by World Soccer Talk.

“One great thing about the SheBelieves Cup is that it goes a long way in replicating the group stage at the Olympics, both in the short amount of rest you get between games while also facing teams with different styles of play during a group stage,” continued the coach. “The games will be great tests for all the teams and fun for the fans ahead of the Olympics.”

Atlanta, Columbus to feature in 2024 SheBelieves Cup schedule

Kilgore and the USWNT will kick off the 2024 SheBelieves Cup with a semifinal matchup against Japan on April 6. The fixture is set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock. Brazil and Canada will then face off three hours later at the same venue. Fans can watch this match on either Universo, Max or Peacock.

Our Pick: Includes: USMNT and USWNT, original shows, movies and more Browse Offers

Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio will then host both the third-place game and championship match of the tournament. Both fixtures are scheduled for April 9, with USA already determined to play at 7 p.m. ET. Japan will kick off before the Americans at 4 p.m. ET. Both of these fixtures can be seen on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock.

Before heading to Georgia for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will first feature at the inaugural 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The Stars and Stripes have been placed in Group A of the new competition, alongside Argentina and Mexico. A fourth team is set to be included in the group after a preliminary round is completed in February.

2024 SheBelieves Cup schedule (all times local):

April 6th – USA vs. Japan – Atlanta, GA (12:30 p.m.)

April 6th – Brazil vs. Canada – Atlanta, GA (3:30 p.m.)

April 9th – Japan vs. TBD – Columbus, OH (4 p.m.)

April 9th – USA vs. TBD – Columbus, OH (7 p.m.)

PHOTOS: IMAGO