Concacaf released the sites and dates for the debut edition of the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup. This tournament marks the first edition of the Gold Cup specifically for national teams in the region. The qualification process is currently in progress and is set to continue until February 2024.

The competition will take place at four different venues between February 20 and March 10, according to the confederation’s announcement. These four venues will be Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California; Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas; Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California; and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

On February 20, a triple header of play-in games will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, to kick off the competition. The actual tournament’s first round and the USWNT‘s first match will take place three days later.

The facility serves as the U.S. Soccer Federation’s national team training headquarters and is home to the LA Galaxy’s 25,174-capacity Dignity Health Sports Park stadium. It will be the site of all US Group A matches.

On the other hand, Brazil ranks first in Group B. All of its matches are at the 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Meanwhile, the 20,000-seat Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo, hosts Group C matches, which feature Canada’s top-seeded team.

All four of the Quarter-Finals clashes will take place at Los Angeles’ 22,000-seat BMO Stadium. Then, at Snapdragon Stadium, the Semi-Finals and championship game will take place.

What did Concacaf say?

Victor Montagliani, President of Concacaf and Vice President of FIFA, stated: “The Concacaf W Gold Cup is a key part of the Confederation’s women’s football strategy that we launched in 2019, with the aim of developing and growing all aspects of the women’s game in our region. It promises to be a high-quality tournament showcasing some of the best teams and players in the world.

“I want to personally thank the four cities and venues for their commitment to Concacaf and women’s football. They will all make tremendous hosts for a competition celebrating the best of women’s football.”

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup: Brackets, format, dates, and teams

Twelve teams total—four from CONMEBOL—will compete in the Women’s Gold Cup. The following teams qualified: Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay based on their top four results in the 2022 Copa America Femenina.

The women’s national team of the United States and Canada are the two automatic qualifiers for Concacaf already. Following their victory in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, the United States qualified. In the meanwhile, Canada prevailed because they defeated Jamaica in the Concacaf Olympic Playoffs.

Now that El Salvador has joined them, there are five Concacaf slots available. Concacaf teams will play in two further group qualifying rounds in early December. Two more squads from the Women’s Nations League League A groups will be able to advance.

The favorites to take one of the spots seem to be Mexico, while Jamaica is usually predicted to advance but has to win their last two group matches to do so. Three elimination games on February 17 will determine the six teams who advance to the Preliminary Round; the winners will advance to the final group stage.

Quarterfinalists in the competition will be the top two finishers, the three group winners, and the two best third-place finishers. December 11 sees the draw for the group stage.

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Match Schedule

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium, Carson, CA

M1: Highest-ranked team vs lowest-ranked team

M2: Second-ranked team vs Fifth-ranked team

M3: Third-ranked team vs Fourth-ranked team

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

M4: A2 vs A3

M5: United States (A1) vs A4

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

M6: B2 vs B3

M7: Brazil (B1) vs B4

Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M8: C2 vs C3

M9: Canada (C1) vs C4

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

M10: A4 vs A2

M11: A3 vs United States (A1)

Saturday, February 24, 2024 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

M12: B4 vs B2

M13: B3 vs Brazil (B1)

Sunday, February 25, 2024 – Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M14: C4 vs C2

M15: C3 vs Canada (C1)

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

M16: A3 vs A4

M17: United States (A1) vs A2

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

M18: B3 vs B4

M19: Brazil (B1) vs B2

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M20: C3 vs C4

M21: Canada (C1) vs C2

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (Quarterfinals)

M22: 1st vs 8th

M23: 2nd vs 7th

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (Quarterfinals)

M24: 3rd vs 6th

M25: 4th vs 5th

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (Semifinals)

M26: WM22 vs WM25

M27: WM23 vs WM24

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (Final)

M28: WM26 vs WM27