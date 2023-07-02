This next season will see significant changes to the Bayern Munich roster.

Their new board members have dropped hints about upcoming roster shakeups, including the possible sales of many players and the exits of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

The team’s defense is an area that clearly needs improvement.

As if those two departures weren’t enough, Juventus have now added Noussair Mazraoui to their summer want list. At the same time, fresh contract discussions between Alphonso Davies and the Bundesliga club have been put off even more.

In addition, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nubel, and Ryan Gravenberch have all been bandied around as potential exits. Therefore, the team must be ready to pounce on the ideal replacements when the time is right.

After signing Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae expected to put pen to paper soon, they may try to recruit another versatile defender like Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. It has been said that Thomas Tuchel is dead set on signing the player for the Bavarians since he is a big supporter of the English player.

Tuchel makes it his mission to bring Kyle Walker to Bayern

The German coach has made it a particular mission to recruit Kyle Walker and the two of them spoke after the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Tuchel had the Englishman in mind as a replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta, who had been linked to Bayern Munich before he signed with Atletico Madrid.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg fueled the speculations on Twitter by claiming that substantial conversations had taken place between Bayern and Walker’s agents. However, no deal had been reached at that time.

Manchester City want to extend his contract

Moreover, it’s believed that Manchester City have no plans to move their stalwart this summer, despite the fact that he still has one year remaining on his current contract. Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign the 33-year-old to an extension, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the transfer analyst.

