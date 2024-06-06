Tottenham have announced the departure of four notable players, marking the end of an era for several individuals who have been integral to the club’s recent history. Among those leaving is Japhet Tanganga, a player once heralded by former manager Jose Mourinho as a cornerstone of Spurs’ future.

Japhet Tanganga’s journey with Tottenham began when he joined the club’s academy at the age of ten. He made his senior debut in a 2019 EFL Cup match against Colchester United. Tanganga’s Premier League debut followed in January 2020 against Liverpool, where his performance hinted at a bright future.

Jose Mourinho, who was managing Tottenham at the time, was highly optimistic about Tanganga’s potential. “Tanganga’s already in the dressing room, with Skipp,” Mourinho said, referring to both Tanganga and another young talent, Oliver Skipp. “Both are fantastic kids – both kids in which we believe a lot… Our objective – what we are working on – is to make them Tottenham players for many years.”

Despite this promising start, the Englishman’s career at Spurs saw a decline in first-team opportunities. Throughout his tenure, he made 50 appearances for the club. This season, Tanganga spent time on loan at Augsburg and Millwall, struggling with injuries that limited his playing time. Ultimately, Spurs confirmed his release as part of their end-of-season retained and released list.

Eric Dier’s departure also marks a significant shift. Dier, who joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, made 365 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals. His versatility allowed him to play in both defense and midfield, making him a key player under several managers.

In January, Dier joined Bayern Munich on loan, a move made permanent after he impressed during his stint. His departure brings an end to a long and distinguished career at Spurs, where he was a part of the squad that reached the Champions League final in 2019. Now, under the guidance of Vincent Kompany at Bayern, Dier looks forward to a new chapter.

There is also Ivan Perisic, whose time in North London was brief but noteworthy. Initially joining Spurs on loan, Perisic moved to his boyhood club Hajduk Split in January. The Croatian winger’s tenure at Tottenham was marred by a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, limiting him to six appearances in his final half-season. Despite these setbacks, his experience and skill left a lasting impression, and he now embarks on a new journey with Hajduk Split.

Eventually, Ryan Sessegnon turned from a bright prospect to injury-prone. He arrived at Tottenham from Fulham in 2019, with high expectations. Seen as one of England’s brightest young talents, Sessegnon’s career at Spurs was plagued by injuries. He managed 57 appearances over five seasons, scoring three goals.

This season, Sessegnon played only twice, sidelined by a hamstring injury that required surgery. His sporadic appearances and recurring injuries prevented him from fulfilling his early promise at Tottenham.

The departures of these players come as the London side transitions into a new phase under manager Ange Postecoglou. After finishing fifth in his debut Premier League season, Postecoglou is preparing for his second season at the helm, reshaping the squad to better align with his vision for the club.

In a statement, Tottenham expressed gratitude to the departing players: “We thank Japhet, Ryan, Eric, and Ivan for their service to the Club and wish them all the very best for the future.”

