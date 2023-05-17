The summer schedule of friendlies in the United States brings some fantastic soccer games to the country for fans to attend. Derbies, league champions and games with American influence in Europe are consistent. Given the fact that these are in the United States, it is many fans’ best chances to see these teams in action.

Granted, some teams and even matchups are not new. This summer’s Clásico in Arlington, TX, is the second-straight year with Real Madrid and Barcelona playing in the United States. Overall, it is the third time this has happened stateside. Other games include Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal making stops against fellow European clubs.

However, there are some new clubs to be excited about. Wrexham is playing a trio of friendlies in the United States after clinching promotion back to the Football League. Then, in the Premier League, the Summer Series is bringing Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle, Fulham and Aston Villa to the United States.

Here are three of the soccer games American fans should most look to attend this summer.

Attend summer soccer games in the United States

1. Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — Dallas, TX on July 29

Even though this is the third time American fans have the chance to see El Clásico, there is nothing quite like being there for this rivalry. The storied soccer games between the Blaugrana and los Blancos make this a key game to attend this summer.

Last year, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid, 1-0, in Las Vegas. That game featured the defending Champions League and LaLiga winners in Real Madrid against a Barcelona side on the way up. The stars will be out again. Robert Lewandowski against Karim Benzema is always a treat. Then, could Real Madrid acquire Jude Bellingham in time for him to battle Pedri and Gavi in Barcelona’s midfield?

This game is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Fans can buy tickets for the game now.

2. Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United — Las Vegas, NV on July 30

On the topic of Jude Bellingham, it looks more and more likely each day that the English midfielder is departing Borussia Dortmund. And, for many of those days, Manchester United thought it would be in the mix. That seems unlikely now. However, both of these squads maintain a strong following in the United States.

Moreover, the host venue, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is quickly becoming a major venue for soccer. Not only did it host last year’s Clásico in the United States. International competitions are making a frequent trip to the stadium.

Therefore, having a pair of European giants at that stadium makes it more intriguing. Dortmund brings the likes of Emre Can, Marco Reus and American Gio Reyna. Manchester United’s star-studded squad could yield names like Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and any early signings the club makes. You can get tickets to Allegiant Stadium already.

3. Chelsea vs. Newcastle — Atlanta, GA on July 26

These two clubs played out inverses of seasons. Both had their two transfer window. Chelsea drew in all the headlines as it broke records by buying players like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella. Newcastle was much more tame in its spending, at least relatively speaking. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman all cost over $35 million.

These new arrivals will likely travel with their clubs to the United States. Plus, both are likely to acquire new players before making the trek out in late July. When the two play in late July at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it will be a preview of two clubs with ambitions to finish in the top four and get into the Champions League for 2024/25.

Watch that game in Atlanta on July 26 with tickets.

