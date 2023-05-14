Fans of blaugrana, FC Barcelona are playing four games in the United States this summer, including el Clásico in Arlington, Texas. The good news is that you can find Barcelona tickets on sale before they become available to the general public.

First, you can purchase tickets through reputable sellers such as Vivid Seats who are offering World Soccer Talk readers an exclusive perk. You get $20 off your ticket order of $200+ when you use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout. Those tickets are available immediately, and you get a 100% buyer guarantee.

Second, from May 16 through May 17, tickets go on sale to Barcelona supporters groups as well as fans who sign up via the Soccer Champions Tour website.

Third and finally, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19.

Barcelona tickets on sale for games in United States

Here’s the complete list of Barcelona games this summer in the USA:

Saturday, July 22 — FC Barcelona vs. Juventus — Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — Find tickets

Wednesday, July 26 — Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Find tickets



Saturday, July 29 — FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — Find tickets

Tuesday, August 1 — AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV — Find tickets

Out of all of the games, the most highly anticipated one is el Clásico against Real Madrid, to be played in the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

The venue is one that Barça have visited twice previously; in 2011 against Manchester United and in 2018 against AS Roma. In their two previous games against Real Madrid in the US, Barça have come out on top both times: winning 3-2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2017 and 1-0 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022.

For the complete list of games, view our schedule of summer soccer friendlies.

United States is integral to FC Barcelona’s plans

In a statement from FC Barcelona, the club said, “the North American market is a key priority for the globalization and expansion of the Barça brand. Football is undergoing a great period of growth in the USA that trend will hopefully continue with the next World Cup in 2026 taking place on North American soil.

“Furthermore, FC Barcelona opened a US office in New York in 2016 and continues its efforts to build a greater connection with its existing fans and win more followers and reach agreements with local sponsors to help develop even further the country’s footballing ecosystem.”

Photo: IMAGO / Ulmer