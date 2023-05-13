Los Angeles FC (LAFC) midfielder Timothy Tillman has reportedly filed paperwork to switch allegiances from Germany to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Sources at ESPN claim that the former German youth international has asked the governing body for the one-time change.

Tillman has previously represented various Germany’s youth ranks during his international career. He last featured for the German U19 team in 2018 as a late second-half substitution against the Netherlands. The midfielder has not featured for an international team since.

Midfielder has family ties to both Germany and U.S.

The LAFC midfielder is eligible to play for either Germany or the United States. He was born in Nuremberg, Germany while his American father was serving overseas in the military. Tillman’s mother is German.

He currently holds dual citizenship between the two nations.

Timothy’s younger brother Malik is a soccer player as well. Malik previously represented the United States at the U15 level before switching alliances to Germany in 2017.

However, the younger brother changed his affiliation back to the United States last year. He made his full USMNT debut against Morocco in a friendly in the summer of 2022.

LAFC recently bought Timothy Tillman in a $500K deal

The older Tillman brother just recently joined LAFC from German side Gruether Furth in February. Timothy signed a two-year contract with the Major League Soccer team upon his arrival to the States.

He has made seven league appearances so far for the Californian club, scoring twice and adding an assist.

Assuming FIFA approves the switch, Tillman could be in line to make his USMNT debut this summer. It will be an important time as the schedule has multiple competitive matches.

The USMNT plays rivals Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June before possibly playing the final. They will then feature in the upcoming Gold Cup as well. All of these games will be played across the United States this summer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia MexSport