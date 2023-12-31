This weekend, Fulham and American defender Tim Ream reached an agreement to extend the defender’s contract by one year. The Premier League side have tied the USMNT international until the end of the next 2024-25 campaign.

Ream’s initial contract was scheduled to conclude at the end of the ongoing season. He has committed to staying at Craven Cottage for another year after signing an agreement.

He will have served as a Cottager for ten years when his new deal runs out in the summer of 2025. The centre-back made the move from Bolton Wanderers to Fulham in 2015. Since then, he has had phenomenal success.

With his 300th appearance for the club on October 7, Ream joined an exclusive group of 28 players who have achieved this feat. The last player to reach 300 appearances for the English outfit was Simon Morgan back in 1997.

What did Tim Ream say?

“It’s nice to get this done,” Ream told Fulham’s website. “To be somewhere for as long as I have, it takes a lot of hard work. To be able to say you are looking at being at a place like this for ten years is not something that happens very often these days.

“To be someone who has that opportunity is a great feeling. It fills me with pride to continue to adapt, to continue this rollercoaster that is football.”

With Ream’s guidance, the club has won three promotions to the Premier League, and last year they finished in the top half.

They have been at the top level for the second year in a row. On top of that, he has three assists and five goals to his name during his nine-year stay in London.

In all, the seasoned defender has seen action in 15 games this season, 13 of them in the Premier League. The 36-year-old has maintained his role as a crucial leader for the United States men’s national team while still being a consistent player for Fulham.

The native Missourian has featured for the United States national soccer team 55 times so far. He was a mainstay in Gregg Berhalter’s starting lineup at the 2022 World Cup and has continued to be consistently selected for competitive matches since then.

The timing of this announcement suggests that Ream will maintain his pursuit of a starting position even for the next World Cup in 2026.

Tim Ream has played more than a decade in English Soccer

What did Fulham say?

Additionally, Fulham’s Tony Khan, who is both the vice-chairman and head of soccer operations, praised the veteran.

“Tim Ream embodies what Fulham stands for, and I am delighted that with this new contract, he will reach a decade with the Club in 2025”, Khan said.

“He is a huge character on the pitch and in the dressing room and a very important part of Marco’s squad. Mr. Ream is a great favorite amongst our fans too, and I’m sure that you’ll all join me in saying congratulations and thank you, Tim! Come on Fulham!”

After missing Fulham’s last five matches in all competitions due to a calf injury, the American is now working on a recovery. The title-chasing Arsenal will be to Craven Cottage on Sunday for a challenging match. However, Marco Silva will still be without Ream.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage