Youri Tielemans has admitted that his time with Aston Villa so far has been less than ideal. The Belgium international joined the West Midlands club as a free agent earlier this summer. However, the midfielder has yet to start a Premier League match for the club.

Tielemans addressed the situation during a press conference while on international duty with Belgium.

“This situation is not pleasant,” claimed Tielemans when asked about his lack of playing time at the club. “I told the coach [Emery] that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment he prefers to play with his two midfielders from last season.”

Tielemans relegated to bench role in early stages of season

Emery has opted to start Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz in midfield for all four Premier League matches so far this season.

Club captain John McGinn has also played every game alongside the aforementioned duo as well. While Tielemans has not earned a top flight start just yet, he has made substitute appearances in all four of these fixtures.

The Belgian’s lone start of the season came against Hibernian in a Europa Conference League match. Tielemans played a wide role for Emery in the 3-0 home victory.

Villa coach guarantees midfielder more playing time

The midfielder has, however, claimed that his head coach has ensured him that he will soon receive more time on the pitch.

“[Emery] told me that soon the games will come one after the other and I’ll get more playing time,” continued Tielemans.

“I know this answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what am I supposed to do? As soon as I get an opportunity, I want to seize it. So far, I’ve started once, in the Conference League.”

Many soccer fans were initially shocked to learn that Tielemans chose to sign with Villa this summer.

The dynamic midfielder was previously a key player for Leicester City and seemingly should have had offers from a Champions League or Europa League team.

Nevertheless, the Belgian may have picked Villa because he assumed he would be a regular starter. The season is, however, still young and Tielemans has plenty of time to impress Emery.

