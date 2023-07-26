Largely thanks to the exploits of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami has booked their ticket to the Leagues Cup knockout round. And tickets are now available for their August 2 round of 32 game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

How did they get here? First was the storybook last-minute free kick winner by Messi in his debut match against Cruz Azul. Then in their second group game vs Atlanta, the Argentine star bagged two goals and an assist en route to a 4-0 win.

The two victories secured advancement to, and a home game in, the round of 32 for the south Florida side. They will face either Orlando City, Houston Dynamo, or Santos Laguna depending on how the South 2 group shakes out.

Orlando and Santos will play on July 29, with the result determining the final group standings and opponent for Miami.

Tickets are now available for the game, which is set for Wednesday, August 2 (exact kickoff time TBA). But instead of going through Ticketmaster with all of their fees, the secondary market can be a faster (and potentially cheaper) route to secure your seats.

Sites such as Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork are good resources to find Inter Miami Leagues Cup tickets.

Messi’s debut game on July 21 saw incredibly high prices on the secondary market. However, for the second home game vs Atlanta things became a bit more reasonable. While it was another big crowd, it apparently wasn’t actually a total sellout, with tickets available right up until kickoff.

Like July 25 vs Atlanta, it’s another weeknight match, so you may be able to snag a significant bargain if you’re willing to wait until the last minute to grab unsold tickets.

