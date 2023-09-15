Spanish authorities arrested three Real Madrid junior players. This adds fuel to the ongoing firestorm around sexism and related scandals in Spanish soccer.

According to El Confidencial, the players have been detained on suspicion of exposing sexually explicit details. This fresh issue involves a trio of players from the youth academy, the second squad, and the third team.

“Real Madrid wishes to announce that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp. When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, we will take the appropriate measures”, the club announced in a statement.

Why are Real Madrid youth players arrested?

Following a court order and the seizure of information from the players’ mobile devices, the police claimed they freed the young adults, all of whom are over 18. Canary Islands police said the investigation began with a complaint from the mother of the minor.

She claimed that one of the detained players filmed and distributed pornographic footage of her 16-year-old daughter. They also said that despite the girl’s insistence that the encounters were voluntary, the recording happened in June without her knowledge or permission.

The town of Mogan on the Canary Islands is where the alleged event took place. On Thursday, the Spanish police made their arrests and brought the accused in for questioning to police headquarters. The Guardia Civil arrested the Real Madrid players while practicing at Valdebebas.

Does the scandal involve any first-team players?

El Confidencial goes on to say that authorities seek to seize their phones. Therefore, they can analyze the accusations further to determine if the accusations involve any more people.

The aforementioned media outlets have cited sources suggesting the possible involvement of further players, including those from the first squad. On the other hand, Spanish outlet AS dismissed such an idea. It implied no senior player participated.

The former head of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales, resigned following accusations of sexual assault. Last month, he kissed Jenni Hermoso, the World Cup champion from Spain, on the lips, sparking widespread outrage.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero