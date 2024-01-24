Several Premier League teams have voiced their displeasure with the current fixture congestion. Thus, they have called for significant changes to the EFL Cup. Nonetheless, emotions are at an all-time high.

The Premier League and the English Football League have once again found themselves on a collision course. There will still be a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final next season, according to the Football League’s confirmed fixture plan.

Reason being a new financial deal between the Premier League and the EFL is yet to be agreed. The EFL is hesitant to do away with the two-legged semi-final format.

They fear a significant financial setback and won’t proceed unless there’s a solid plan to mitigate the potential consequences.

What did the English Football League say?

“Whilst the fixture calendar remains a shared asset across the EFL, Premier League and Football Association, additional pressures from revamped European competitions means that scheduling across the season remains challenging and complex, so it requires a whole game response to find a solution.

“As it stands, there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semi-final format. It continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL Clubs.

“The League remains committed to a review of the calendar, but any significant changes cannot be made unilaterally. They would need to come with significant levels of compensation and be adopted. It would be part of any new distribution deal with the Premier League and its Clubs”, the EFL said in a statement.

Premier League aware of congestion with League Cup two-legged semifinals

As far as BBC Sport is aware, the English Football League is open to a format change if it can settle negotiations with the Premier League. The English Football League is angry that the Premier League won’t increase funding for the lesser divisions.

Now it’s up to the FA to make a final decision, and whatever they decide will have a major effect on the EFL’s finances. The league is hoping to get its money’s worth out of any income loss from the second semi-final.

Without a settlement, the EFL has already admitted behind closed doors that scheduling the competition would be difficult. There is also the decision to increase the number of clubs competing in UEFA tournaments to 36.

That means that three of the midweeks reserved for the English Football League Cup will make for European fixtures. Possible scheduling conflicts include the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final and matches in the Champions League and Europa League semifinals.

The Football Association has acknowledged that replays are not feasible for the FA Cup’s third and fourth rounds. The fifth round might return to a weekend date if that format is part of an agreement.

Since establishing the EFL Cup in 1961, the organizers have always split the semi-finals into two halves. Every team in the English Football League and the Premier League competes in the Carabao Cup, which is a seven-round knockout tournament. After that, there are two legs of the semi-final, and the final takes place at Wembley Stadium.

Teams from the top division participate in the second round, while teams in European competitions participate in the third.

PHOTOS: IMAGO