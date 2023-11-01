Once the ongoing 2023-24 season ends, the League Cup semifinals will no longer be played over two legs in an effort to reduce scheduling conflicts for Premier League teams.

The English Football League organizes the League Cup. Fittingly, it also goes by the EFL Cup or its sponsorship name, the Carabao Cup. The tournament has featured two-legged semifinals since it started in the 1960-61 season. At one point, the earlier rounds also had two-legged ties. Those phased out in 2001. Yet, the two-game semifinals remained. This differs from the FA Cup, which is single-game elimination throughout the competition. That gives the League Cup some distinguishing against the FA Cup, as all four semifinalists host one game.

There are several benefits to having the semifinals span two legs. They guarantee parity by canceling out the potentially decisive ‘home advantage’ in soccer by giving each club a home game. Managers now have to strategize for both home and away games, rather than just one.

Furthermore, it often results in exciting and tight contests. Teams fight it out over two legs for a shot at the final. The Final, like the FA Cup, is still just one game. Yet, it mitigates the home-field advantage by using Wembley as the venue.

Format change means no more two-legged League Cup semifinals

Now the League Cup will be undergoing a significant format change for the 2024-25 season, with the elimination of the two-legged semifinals. Only one semifinal game is happening for the first time in the tournament’s 63-year existence.

After months of talks, the Premier League and the EFL seem to have achieved an agreement on modifications to the League Cup. The semifinals of the League Cup, which have been played for more than half a century, are said to be changing to a one-legged format in the summer of 2024, as per the Daily Mail.

Premier League clubs have long desired this change to alleviate fixture congestion. On the other hand, teams in the Championship, League One, and League Two have resisted it, primarily due to the financial consequences.

There will reportedly be no financial fallout for the league from canceling two-legged semis as part of the television arrangement with Sky Sports. Furthermore, the Premier League offered to provide $1 billion spread out over six years as part of the proposal. The deal, however, cannot go further without first receiving approval from the league’s 20 teams.

Neutral venues to host ties under the new format

One-third of the English Football League’s domestic TV agreement with Sky Sports comes from the League Cup. Broadcasters seek out the two-legged semifinals in January. They take place midweek when there is no other soccer action.

The specifics of the new structure are still unclear. However, it is likely that semifinal matches happen at neutral locations. This has never happened in the competition’s history.

In addition, it is becoming more probable that FA Cup third and fourth-round replays may be eliminated as well to make space in the future season schedules.

PHOTOS: IMAGO