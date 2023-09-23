Ten-man Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the season as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. The reigning Champions scored twice in the opening 14 minutes.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side had to play the entirety of the second half with a man down as Rodri was sent off at the start of the second half. The visitors piled on the pressure with attacking changes but could hardly garner any clear-cut opportunities as City survived to grab another three points on the day.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 7th minute which finished off a 46-pass sequence. It was Rodri who brilliantly lofted the ball to Kyle Walker as the latter teed off to Foden. The English winger showed great balance to smash in at the near post to pull City ahead.

Seven minutes, it was Foden who turned provider as he found Erling Haaland with a cross from the right wing. The Norwegian striker made no mistake to power his header past Matt Turner in the Forest goal to double his side’s lead on the day.

Rodri lost his head as Manchester City had to face Forest with 10-men for 45 minutes

It looked to be smooth sailing for the hosts but in a moment of pure madness just after the restart, City were down to ten men.

Rodri grabbed Morgan Gibbs-White by the throat which sent the Forest midfielder down and the referee had no hesitation to brandish marching orders for the City midfielder.

Forest brought on several attacking options from the bench but couldn’t trouble Ederson in the City goal.

Haaland should have put the game beyond doubt in the 78th minute but inexplicably failed to score from point-blank range from Nathan Ake’s pinpoint cross. Guardiola’s side managed the game well in the last 15 minutes of the game as they held on to their lead to shut out the game from the opposition.

The defending champions have now won 20 consecutive home games in all competitions and will look to keep the momentum going as they travel to St James’ Park in midweek to take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup before next weekend’s assignment away at Wolves.

Forest, meanwhile, will look to regroup as they host Brentford next Sunday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images