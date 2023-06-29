New Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, brings the experience of managing Atlanta United to south Florida. Formerly of Barcelona, Argentina, Mexico, and more, Martino has found success in various leagues and roles. Some of that success is a result of managing elite players. He will have the opportunity to do so again at Miami as he reunites with Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend joins in a major milestone for both the league and the sport of soccer as a whole.

Martino has experience in Major League Soccer. He led Atlanta United for two years after leaving the Argentine national team. Before departing, he led the Atlanta squad to the MLS Cup in 2018, the franchise’s second season in the league.

Tata Martino compares Inter Miami job to Atlanta stint

Tata Martino featured in a news conference on Thursday. There, he revealed his plans to coach Inter Miami in a similar way to Atlanta.

“Taking over a team mid-season, it’s something that has only happened to me a few times in my life, but as I said before, we will need time to be able to have the whole team. And in terms of the style of play, I aspire that this team plays similarly to Atlanta, but adapted to the players that we will have here.”

Chris Henderson reveals when Lionel Messi would make his debut

Lionel Messi is still hoping to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21. Still, the club remained coy about making that date official on Thursday.

Chris Henderson, the team’s director of sports, revealed that Messi and his new coach, Gerardo Martino, had yet to complete their paperwork. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is anticipated to join the squad in early July, and an introductory ceremony is scheduled for July 16.

“With regard to Leo, the terms are agreed but we are working on the paperwork with Major League Soccer so those are going to take time to finish. But we hope that there is a time in mid-late July that he’s ready to go, but that’s just going to be up to how he finishes all the paperwork”, Henderson said.

