After spending his whole professional career with European teams such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is tipped to be announced as a new Inter Miami player in July. It is certainly a move that will raise the prestige of MLS and American soccer in the process.

The World Cup winner remains in Miami during the next two and a half years thanks to the multimillion-dollar deal, funded in part by Adidas and Apple TV. He would commit to the remainder of the 2023 season, all of 2024 and 2025, and may be enticed to play during 2026 if he exercises his fifth year of service.

Tata Martino named new Inter Miami manager

Lionel Messi is reuniting with Tata Martino in MLS with the Argentine taking over as manager at Inter Miami. Inter sacked Phil Neville earlier this month due to the team’s dismal performances. That opened the door for Martino, who has been on major stages in recent years. Most recently, he was the manager of Mexico. However, he left El Tri after a disappointing World Cup yielded a group-stage exit.

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” said incoming Inter Miami CF head coach Martino. “The Club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together,” said Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here.”

Prior to taking over the Mexican national team, Martino managed Atlanta United. There, he led the club to the MLS Cup in 2018.

Lionel Messi has a history with the manager

Messi and Martino worked together for one season at Barcelona in 2013-14. Then, Martino and Messi worked and then again for two years with Argentina (2014–16). During that time, La Albiceleste reached the finals of the Copa America on both occasions under Martino’s direction.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not Martino’s only former player at Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets and potentially Jordi Alba are playing for Inter Miami next season. Martino would take over before Messi’s debut, which is on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT