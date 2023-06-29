Major League Soccer welcomes the return of Tata Martino, as he reunites with none other than Lionel Messi. On Wednesday, Inter Miami officially introduced the 60-year-old as its new manager. Martino replaces Phil Neville, who managed the club for two full seasons and the first portion of 2023.

During his five years away, during which Martino led the Mexican national team to a CONCACAF Gold Cup victory, he will return to MLS. Since departing El Tri following its elimination from the 2022 World Cup group stage, the Argentine has remained unemployed.

He will soon be reunited with fellow countryman and superstar Lionel Messi. The player departed PSG as a free agent in early June. This is the third time Messi is working under Martino as his coach. Tata Martino spent a season at Barcelona in 2013/14. He went from Barcelona to be the coach of the Argentine national squad, where Messi was the captain.

Tata Martino praises Lionel Messi ahead of link up

Upon the official announcement, Martino expressed excitement at the prospect of working with his new club and seeing Messi again: “We are not friends, but we have a very good relationship. We are both from Rosario and worked together for three years.

“I am getting a player who, of course, is the best in the world but also, is someone who for 20 years has been accustomed to competing, competing, competing at the highest level. He is going to compete to the maximum with his teammates and change the dynamics of this team.”

Inter Miami debut edging closer for Messi

Messi’s debut takes place on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium. There, he dons the pink and black in a Leagues Cup tie against Cruz Azul. Messi’s MLS debut likely comes about a month later. On Aug. 20, Inter Miami hosts Charlotte FC.

Joining Messi at Inter Miami in July will be his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who has also previously played under the guidance of Martino.

