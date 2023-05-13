Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed he tried convincing Man Utd to sign Erling Haaland for around $5 million.

The move obviously never materialized, but the coach supposedly made the recommendation while the duo with Molde. Haaland played for Solskjaer at the Norwegian club in 2017 and 2018.

Solskjaer wanted to sell Haaland to United for $5 million

“I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had,” said Solskjaer while at a recent event. “But they didn’t listen, unfortunately. £4 million, I asked for. But they never signed him. £4 million! Don’t ask (where he is now). He’s too good…”

Instead of going to United, Haaland eventually moved to Red Bull Salzburg in early 2019.

After successful seasons with the Austrian club and Borussia Dortmund, the superstar striker transferred to Manchester City last summer. The Norway international has an astounding 51 goals during the current campaign and was voted the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Jose Mourinho was the man in charge of United when Solskjaer recommended Haaland.

The forward officially joined RB Salzburg just a few weeks after Solskjaer was appointed caretaker manager of the Red Devils. However, a deal between the Austrian and Molde was agreed on months before his move.

Coach hopes Glazers sell ‘neglected’ club

Along with discussing the failed Haaland move, Solskjaer also hit out at United’s American ownership. The Glazer family officially took over in 2005 and have been in discussions to sell the team for months. The former coach, like many United fans, hope the family sells the team as soon as possible.

“It needs to be done,” Solskjaer said of the potential sale of the club. “Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams.”

Most other ‘Big Six’ Premier League teams have built new stadiums or renovated their homes in recent years. However, United have failed to make significant improvements to Old Trafford.

Multiple bids have reportedly been submitted for the club, but negotiations have dragged in recent months.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus