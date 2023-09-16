Inter Milan maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a memorable Derby della madonnina win.

They thrased bitter rivals AC Milan 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. The Nerazzurri were at their dominant best as they demolished a sorry-looking Milan side who were outplayed all across the pitch in what was a humiliation. This was also Inter’s fourth win in a row to start the new campaign.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he slotted in a Federico Dimarco’s shot from close range. The Armenian should have made it 2-0 just a few minutes later but he headed wide from a pinpoint Dimarco cross.

New signing Marcus Thuram then doubled the advantage in the 38th minute. The French striker grabbed a loose ball in the final third and darted past his marker to unleash a fierce strike beyond Mike Maignan from a tight angle.

Inter took derby spoils with attacking display

Rafael Leao halved the deficit after the restarted but Mkhitaryan restored Inter’s two-goal advantage in the 69th minute.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 4-1 from the spot after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box by Theo Hernandez. Substitute Davide Frattesi scored in stoppage time to complete the rout in what was a complete demolition.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were superior in every department as they aim for a title push this season. The result was also Inter’s biggest home win at the San Siro since 1967.

Both sides came into the encounter having won each of their last three opening games. However, it was clear from the beginning that Inter would hardly let their guard down.

Milan will look to bounce back from the embarrassing loss against Newcastle United in the Champions League. They then host Verona next weekend.

Inter, meanwhile, will look to build on the win as they travel to Empoli next, after returning from theirs travel to Spain to take on Real Sociedad.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT