Following Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year, the Saudi government has shifted its attention to soccer at an increasing rate. European soccer was rocked in the summer when a slew of players received massive transfer bids from clubs funded by the sovereign wealth fund.

Neymar, Roberto Mancini, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Karim Benzema, and Karim Benzema are among the stars who have already moved to Saudi Arabia. With no indications of stopping down, the government will keep providing attractive agreements in the months to come.

A large number of international coaches joined the league for the well-paid positions available. Jorge Jesus, Marcelo Gallardo, and Steven Gerrard joined the league as managers. Similarly, Nuno Espirito Santo spent five months at Al-Ittihad before making a triumphant comeback to the Premier League.

Soccer authorities in the Gulf state have recently made headlines as a result of the area’s rising sporting excellence.

Saudi Pro League turns to Italian referee

According to earlier reports in September, Saudi Arabia has been aggressively recruiting high-ranking officials from throughout Europe for permanent posts. The idea of leaving Europe has been broached with several high-ranking officials in the Premier League and other European leagues.

But English referees run the danger of losing their World Cup eligibility if they choose to work in the Saudi Arabian league instead of the Premier League. The Saudis have so sought the services of Italian referees.

After getting a substantial offer, renowned Italian referee Daniele Orsato is considering relocating to the Saudi Pro League. If he accepts the generous offer to officiate the Saudi Pro League, Tuttosport reports that his compensation will double. The offer is enticing, and he may hop ship before the season ends.

The Italian Referees Association (AIA) worries about this scenario since he is one of the greatest referees in Italy. In the eyes of many, he was among the leading contenders to succeed Gianluca Rocchi as the organization’s president.

Another possible role for Orsato in the soccer hierarchy is that of a director or executive, according to the Saudi offer.

Who is Daniele Orsato?

At 48 years old, Orsato has more experience officiating matches than almost any other European soccer official. Born in Vicenza, he has been a referee for the UEFA since 2010. He coached before earning the position of referee.

Orsato made his second UEFA Champions League Group Stage refereeing appearance of the season in Barcelona’s match against Porto. He also officiated the 2-2 draw between PSV and Sevilla on October 3.

He officiated the 2019-20 Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the request of UEFA. In addition, three games, including Argentina’s semifinals encounter against Croatia, were under his direction in last year’s World Cup.

An Italian’s appearance as a referee in a European-South American tie was a surprise. He may not have been the first pick, but his career and World Cup performances have solidified his position.

In addition to the first encounter between Ecuador and Qatar, he was the main official in Argentina’s triumph against Mexico.

PHOTOS: IMAGO