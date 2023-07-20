San Diego Wave FC will play home to the 2023 NWSL Championship, the league announced. The league championship game will be played in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11. The last time the championship was played on the West Coast was back in 2018.

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman revealed the news in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to have San Diego Wave FC as our host for this season’s Championship match. With top-notch facilities, a passionate soccer community, and a favorable coastal climate, San Diego sets the perfect stage for our marquee event.

“Many thanks to everyone at Wave FC and Snapdragon Stadium for their efforts in making this celebration of our league a reality. We look forward to welcoming fans in November for another exciting season finale.”

Meanwhile. Jill Ellis, president of the San Diego Wave FC discussed the honor of hosting a major game like this.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have been selected to host the 2023 NWSL Championship game. This gives us another significant opportunity to welcome the world’s game to San Diego, and we could not be prouder of our fans for embracing our club and creating the passionate atmosphere that is giving us the opportunity to bring this event to Snapdragon Stadium.”

Even the CEO of Sports San Diego, Mark Neville shared his thoughts.

“We could not be more excited to play a part in bringing the NWSL Championship to San Diego. This event will cap off a spectacular first year of soccer events in Snapdragon Stadium.”

Stadium has hosted several notable soccer games

Bashar Field at Snapdragon Stadium opened in August 2022. As the home ground for the Wave, it also houses other sports. For example, the San Diego State sports teams and the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby use the venue. With a seating capacity of 32,000 for soccer-specific events, the stadium has become a hub of sports excitement in San Diego.

Moreover, the friendly between the Manchester United academy and Wrexham is at the stadium in late July. Also, the recently announced San Diego MLS club plans on using Snapdragon Stadium. Finally, the USMNT played their Gold Cup semifinal at the stadium. However, that did not go so well, as Panama defeated the United States on penalties.

In September of the same year, Wave FC marked its historic home debut at the stadium. A sellout crowd of 32,000 watched the club in its stadium debut. That set a new attendance record for the league. Expect a similar fervor when the NWSL Championship rolls around to southern California.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire