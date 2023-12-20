A symbol of kindness and compassion, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been instrumental in delivering relief to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Morocco. An act of tremendous generosity on the part of the 22-year-old winger has been the financing of the building of a container town in the Taroudant area, providing much-needed accommodation for people affected by the disaster.

Around 3,000 individuals lost their lives in the September 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country. That includes the 84 families uprooted from their homes in the impacted villages of Al Haouz and Taroudant.

By measuring 6.9 on the moment magnitude scale, it became the biggest earthquake ever recorded in Morocco and the deadliest for the nation since 1960.

What did Saka do to help Morocco earthquake victims?

Saka funded the transport of 50 containers to Morocco as part of a charitable project for Morocco. That provided refuge for 255 people negatively affected by the earthquake which sadly killed over 3,000 people. His rapid action and partnership with BigShoe demonstrate his dedication to helping those who were unexpectedly without shelter and necessities.

Aiming to bring some normality back to the 84 households impacted, these containers provide essential comforts including sleeping quarters, kitchenettes, restrooms, showers, and access to power. Notably, the youngster is hoping to provide stability and comfort to 89 youngsters who are part of these Moroccan households.

To further fortify the containers against potential earthquake damage, protective grilles have been installed on the windows. The 89 youngsters and 84 families will be able to go back to some normal life.

“I was shocked when I heard about the terrible earthquake in Morocco. But, in the second moment, I knew that I really want to help. We started to look at what we can do to help the displaced families,” he said.

Saka’s efforts have had a major impact on the survival and comfort of those in west Africa.

“We found a way to help relatively quickly. We were able to put a roof over their head and give some comfort and hope to those who have lost everything through no fault of their own.

“The 84 families and, above all, the 89 children in the containers can regain a piece of their everyday lives. In situations where people are fighting for survival, losing their homes or their loved ones, you become even more aware of the privileged situation you live in.”

Englishman known for various charity actions

120 youngsters in Nigeria benefited from the 22-year-old’s partnership with BigShoe last year, who helped pay for important surgeries. Further, he provided funding for emergency shelters in Turkish cities hit by earthquakes in early 2023.

Since its inception in 2006, BigShoe has received support from several A-listers in its mission to aid disadvantaged youngsters. More than 1,800 youngsters throughout the globe benefited from the charity’s efforts. Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil have also been involved.

As with other players, the England international joined a larger trend in the sporting world by helping impoverished areas in Morocco. The charitable actions of Mo Salah include donating meals to folks in his hometown. Also, he made large donations to children’s hospitals in Egypt.

Similarly, players like Sadio Mane have a long-lasting influence off the field. Senegal’s healthcare and education systems are a credit to the African star.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.