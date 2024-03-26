Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to his move to Real Madrid. At the end of his current contract with PSG, the star forward brings ample ability and expectation to the Santiago Bernabeu. That comes with a cost, quite literally. While there are no contract details available currently, Mbappe will demand monstrous wages. Barcelona President Joan Laporta, always critical of Real Madrid, said those wages will affect the camaraderie among the team as Mbappe’s arrival may force players out.

“They will have to transfer a player, right?” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo. “Because two players aren’t going to play in the same position. And, speaking about the numbers involved [in the deal], it’s going to distort the dressing room for sure. It’s not a gift.”

There is some validity to what Laporta says. Mbappe has had rumors with lofty contract demands. For example, some of those at PSG even mentioned that he would have a say over the sporting future of the French club. Yet, Real Madrid is not PSG. While PSG is looking to break through into dominance in Europe, Real Madrid has long been the standard for what success looks like both domestically and internationally.

Man-management has been the crux of what Real Madrid does well. Despite the Galacticos joining Real Madrid over the last three decades, players have seldom distorted the dressing room, as Laporta says. The era from the early 2000s had characters like David Beckham, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Zinedine Zidane. Granted, these players did not have off-the-field issues. While on-field success was not as regular, there were no rifts between the stars. They had an understanding of their role within the squad rather than benefiting their individual careers.

Modern Real Madrid can deal with Kylian Mbappe

Despite the new young generation of stars at the Santiago Bernabeu, the experienced faces at the club can be a guiding light for this new level of stardom. Kylian Mbappe will have several experienced players who will help him adapt to this controlled lifestyle at Real Madrid. Toni Kroos, David Alaba, potentially Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal have the experience they can share with Mbappe to keep him grounded in a new area.

Carvajal spoke about the prospect of jealousy among salaries in the Real Madrid dressing room when reporters prodded about the possibility of Mbappe coming to Spain. He understands the responsibility of veterans at the club to impose the legacy of Real Madrid on the 25-year-old Mbappe.

“It’s down to those people who’ve been at the club longer to make sure that everyone pulls in the same direction in the dressing room,” Carvajal said. “When somebody gets a bit out of line, you grab them by the ear and put them back on track. That’s what the veterans have to do in a group. And the youngsters we’ve got now are very professional. Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Vini, Rodrygo, they’re great lads.”

The benefit of having a coach like Carlo Ancelotti

While the players have a role in pulling the club in the right direction, Carlo Ancelotti’s presence and ability with players is welcome for Mbappe. Ancelotti earns the respect of his players, and his tactical ability is unquestioned. Those two combine to have players that want to succeed at Real Madrid and win trophies. Locking up Ancelotti through the 2025/26 campaign gives Mbappe security that he will play for a manager with consistent tactics. That will also help the Frenchman feel comfortable with his new squad.

PHOTOS: IMAGO