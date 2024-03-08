Manchester City can finally relax this summer since Kylian Mbappe is supposedly close to joining Real Madrid from PSG. Even if they didn’t get their hands on him, the English team is delighted with how Mbappe‘s future turned out.

The reported transfer of the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu seems certain. It is not complete yet, though. The 25-year-old informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in February that he would leave when his contract ends.

Everyone is expecting the France captain to sign with Real Madrid in the summer, despite his alleged denial of the deal at a gala. Even if Real failed to sign him in 2022, the La Liga giants have tracked the player for years.

The French striker, however, seems to be leaving his country’s capital for Spain’s capital at this point.

Why is City happy about Mbappe to Real Madrid?

The sale of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid will undoubtedly impact the whole European continent. A tangled web of transfers has emerged as a result of Los Blancos’ relentless pursuit of Mbappe throughout his career.

Among the clubs that stand to gain from this move is, rather unexpectedly, one that was also associated with the player. Ironically, Manchester City is ecstatic about the prospect of the Spaniards acquiring Mbappe.

At this point, the treble winners believe that Los Blancos lack the financial resources necessary to sign their most prized asset, Erling Haaland. With City, the Norwegian has been a complete force since his arrival last season.

Rumors about the 23-year-old talent’s prospective transfer to Madrid have circulated for some time. What’s more, he recently refused to deny the possibility when asked about it earlier this week. But a summer move seems out of the question at this point.

Now, it seems Mbappe is going to Real Madrid. Consequently, City can concentrate on keeping its important players instead of worrying about losing them to the Spanish powerhouses.

Impossible to get both Haaland and Mbappe?

Reportedly, Haaland’s contract has a provision that would facilitate a transfer to Madrid, according to Spanish media. It does seem unlikely, however, that they would splash out on both Haaland and Mbappe in the same summer.

While speaking with RMC Sport, journalist Julen Laurens said the following.

“At City, they are relieved that Kylian Mbappe is going to Real Madrid, that closes the door for the moment to Haaland leaving this summer.”

According to Marca, a Spanish tabloid, Mbappe has already signed a five-year deal with the Whites. But their president Florentino Perez denied knowing about the player. A fan asked him whether the Frenchman would move to the Bernabeu, and he responded “Mbappe? Who is Mbappe?” with an air of irony.

Before that, he grinned and responded similarly when someone said, “You have to bring Davies [to Madrid]” about Alphonso Davies, a defender for Bayern Munich.

