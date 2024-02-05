Crystal Palace is on the verge of sacking Roy Hodgson, but there is one thing that is preventing club chairman Steve Parish from relieving the Englishman. There is no clear candidate that is willing to step into the dugout at Selhurst Park. Following a frankly embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the American Express Stadium against Brighton, Parish has started mulling over other options.

The Eagles have won four of their last 17 Premier League games. Based on the struggles of other clubs, Crystal Palace is not at risk of relegation right now. There are five points between Palace and 18th-place Everton. However, Palace’s form is one of the worst in the league.

Palace supporters are upset with the state of the club, as they unfurled banners lamenting the club’s ownership. Crystal Palace lost 5-0 against Arsenal on Jan. 20. The banners in response to that showing criticized Parish and the club’s inability to make a meaningful signing. Moreover, club ownership saw the subsequent 3-2 win over last-place Sheffield United as a “missed opportunity” to sack Hodgson. Losing against the Blades would have been the last straw, but Palace pulled out a come-from-behind victory at home.

According to The Guardian, Parish is not alone in his desire to replace Hodgson. John Textor, the American owner who owns 45% of Crystal Palace, has been in favor of appointing a new manager in Hodgson’s stead. However, the publication also reports Parish and Textor have not been in communication on the matter.

Replacements for Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

There are a few names that stand out for Parish regarding a new manager. The first of those is Steve Cooper, who has long been the focus of rumors to take over at Selhurst Park. The former Nottingham Forest manager has been out of a job since Dec. 19, but his work with Forest was strong. He turned the Trees from a relegation candidate in the Championship to a team clinching promotion via the playoffs in one season. Even though Forest spent big in its return to the Premier League, the club lacked cohesion. Cooper did enough to secure safety for Nottingham Forest.

Now, Crystal Palace may see Cooper as a way to lock in security of its own, perhaps at the expense of Nottingham Forest. Earlier in the season, reports indicated Palace would go after Cooper if Forest released him. That never happened, but the situation may demand change at Selhurst Park.

Other candidates to become the manager of Crystal Palace include Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter. Lopetegui managed Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, and the club finished 13th. He departed on his own accord, attributing the exit to Wolves’ financial situation. Graham Potter made the headline move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea last season. That move was a disaster for both the manager and the club. He could get back to positive results as a manager with Crystal Palace.

For now, Roy Hodgson will work to get Crystal Palace back on track. He said he still has the drive to perform as a manager, and his players are working for results.

“I’m still very much behind the team and the players – I know they are doing their level best,” Hodgson said.

PHOTOS: IMAGO