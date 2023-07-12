Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club, have been banned from registering new players by FIFA. With their signing of the Portuguese attacker, the Saudi club made a statement. They were one of the first to bring a major name to the Saudi Pro League, paying him $225 million/PA.

The arrival of the Portuguese has prompted a number of players to relocate to Saudi Arabia. His former Real Madrid colleague Karim Benzema has also moved to the Middle East nation, joining Al-Ittihad. He will accompany international teammate N’Golo Kante.

Al-Nassr have continued spending. Amid rumors that Italy international Domenico Berardi and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech may be joining the club, Marcelo Brozovic has arrived.

Now, however, Al-Nassr are no longer allowed to sign new players because of a suspension from the game’s governing body.

Why did FIFA impose transfer suspension on Al-Nassr?

The failure to pay the complete transfer fee for former Leicester star Ahmed Musa has left Al-Nassr in trouble. Musa, who joined the club for $18 million in 2018 failed to succeed at the club.

That makes it all the more difficult to take that Al-Nassr can’t acquire new players this summer.

Musa did win a league title in 2020, but the club cut ties with him due to poor performances.

According to FIFA, the club owes £390,000 to Leicester for performance-based bonuses. After threats of a registration ban in 2021, they still did not make the necessary payments.

Now he Riyadh-based side must meets FIFA’s requirements. If not, the suspension might last for a further three transfer windows, as reported by the Daily Post.

Meanwhile, the Knights of Najd continue to scout several players. They retain hopes of adding them to the squad this summer. Of course, they need to resolve their concerns with FIFA first.

