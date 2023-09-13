Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has revealed that he will “seek psychological help” when he returns to England. The forward is currently on international duty with Brazil, where he featured in both September matches for the team. However, he failed to score in either game and was seen in tears after being substituted last weekend against Bolivia.

“I’m going to go back to England, seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind,” Richarlison told Globo Esporte on Tuesday. “That’s it, come back stronger. I believe I will be in the next [squad]. I will work for that.”

“That sad moment [against Bolivia] wasn’t even because I played poorly. In my opinion, I didn’t play a bad game in Belem. It was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the field, which got out of control not on my part, but on the part of people who were close to me.”

“It’s about getting a good streak at Tottenham. This week I’m going to sit down and talk to them. I need a good streak, get the rhythm of the game and get here well.”

Striker says former off-field concerns are now cleared up

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham from Everton in a $72 million move in the summer of 2022. Although expectations of the striker were high, the Brazilian has not found life easy in north London. In fact, the forward has managed just one Premier League goal so far in 31 total top-flight matches with his new team.

The star striker also hinted at off-field issues hindering his play at Spurs as well. “I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the field. Now things are right at home,” continued Richarlison. “People who only had an eye on my money walked away from me. Now things will start to flow. I’m sure I’ll get a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.”

“On the field, I’m a happy team player. I try to help as much as possible. Sometimes, things don’t go the way we want. I think this part is a bit of the off-field side that ended up getting in my way.”

“Even though you want to do things right, it ends up going wrong. I will continue to focus on the club, the storm has passed.”

Richarlison hopes psychologist can help before match with Blades

Richarlison will get a chance to score his first Premier League goal of the campaign against Sheffield United on Saturday, September 16th. The Blades are currently winless and have only managed one point so far this season. The high-flying Spurs are just two points behind league-leading Manchester City at the moment.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto