The sighting of Lionel Messi leaving a medical facility in his native Argentina has caused concern among Inter Miami and Argentina supporters.

The soccer player, who has been in great shape since joining MLS this summer, started for Argentina in their 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday. In fact, he was the one who scored the game-winning goal with a stunning free kick.

In the 89th minute, an unusual replacement saw the 36-year-old taken off the field. However, after the game, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expressed concern for Messi’s health, saying, “Otherwise, I don’t take him off the pitch, that’s obvious,” suggesting that the coach thought his star player was hurt.

Messi underwent ‘precautionary tests’ in Argentina

Messi was seen exiting the IMAXE medical facility on Saturday, after undergoing preventative medical tests. In the meantime, hundreds of supporters waited eagerly to get a sight of him, as per Daily Mail.

The report adds that fans of both his club and nation will be worried by the Inter Miami superstar’s status despite his cheerful wave and lack of limp to onlookers. When asked by Telemundo whether he was hurt, Messi gave no sign that he was nursing a potentially serious injury.

The veteran did admit, however, that he should get accustomed to taking the occasional rest. “I was a little tired, so it happened that I went out and surely it won’t be the last time I go out during matches”, he said.

How are Miami doing without Messi?

Argentina are scheduled to play Bolivia on Tuesday, while Inter Miami will play Atlanta United on September 16 and will be hoping Messi is well enough to play. He has scored 11 times in 11 games, leading them to a Leagues Cup championship, and a trip to the U.S. Open Cup final. He has also given them a surprising chance at a postseason berth in MLS’s Eastern Conference.

Even without the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, the Herons won 3-2 over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday to keep their playoff chances alive. Despite Messi and seven other regulars being away on national team service, Miami nevertheless won their fourth consecutive MLS game and extended their undefeated streak to 12 games.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire