The Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of the President of the Kuwait Soccer Association, Hayef Al Mutairi, along with his deputy Ahmed Aqla Al-Anzi, and Secretary-General Salah Al-Qanai. Officials have detained the trio for 21 days and referred them to the Central Prison, pending further investigation. This action follows the fallout from the recent Kuwait-Iraq match. It sparked widespread controversy and concerns over the country’s reputation.

The detentions are rooted in allegations that the officials were involved in broadcasting false news on social media during the Kuwait-Iraq match. According to these claims, they damaged the country’s interests and damaged ties between Iraq and Kuwait diplomatically. According to reports, the officials have denied these accusations. They assert they did not intend to damage the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The controversy centers around the officials allegedly spreading rumors for personal financial gain, though these claims are still under investigation. The situation has drawn significant attention. There are potential implications for Kuwait’s international standing and its relationship with Iraq.

Soccer game has impact on relations between Kuwait and Iraq

The Kuwait-Iraq match, a World Cup Qualifier, ended in a 0-0 draw. However, it was the organization of the event that became the focal point of public criticism. Several logistical failures, including inadequate seating arrangements and a lack of basic amenities for fans, marred the match. Spectators reportedly had to endure harsh conditions, with no water available in the 40-degree heat. Also, there was a chaotic seating system that saw fans entering the stadium hours pre-game to secure a place.

These organizational issues have led to widespread dissatisfaction among both home and away fans. The company managing the event has also been summoned for its negligence in providing suitable facilities. The failure to adequately prepare for the match is a key factor in the decision to detain the Football Association officials.

The fallout from the match has raised concerns about the broader impact on Kuwait-Iraq relations. The allegations of spreading false news are particularly sensitive, given the historical and political context between the two countries. The Public Prosecution’s decision to detain the officials reflects the seriousness of these allegations. They could potentially damage the diplomatic ties that both nations have worked to build.

Legal proceedings and future developments

As the investigation continues, the detained officials will appear before a re-incarceration judge. That judge will determine whether the officials will be free to go. Or, they may remain in detention until a hearing in a criminal court. This legal process will be closely watched. It may set a precedent for how officials handle similar cases in the future.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Criminal Court of Appeal has suspended the six-month prison sentence for former MP Abdullah Fahad Saleh Al Enezi, granting him bail of one thousand dinars. This case, which involves charges of abusing the judiciary, will come to light again in October for final sentencing.

