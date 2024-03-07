Spanish soccer officials are looking into Real Madrid TV broadcasts regarding referees due to complaints from other clubs. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) opened the investigation because Real’s broadcasting channel has heavily criticized referees ahead of matches.

Fellow LaLiga side Sevilla filed a complaint on the issue back on February 24th. This was one day before the two teams faced off on the pitch. The Andalusian club claimed that Real Madrid TV conducted a “campaign of persecution and harassment” against the particular officials set to referee the match. Real ended up winning the match 1-0 through a late goal from Luka Modric.

Although Sevilla is the first team to file a complaint, Real rivals Barcelona also previously voiced concerns on the issue. The Catalan club’s president, Joan Laporta, recently labeled the Real Madrid TV videos as “shameful” in a talk with Spanish radio. Laporta also asked for RFEF to “get involved” as well.

Sevilla’s official complaint directly influenced investigation

According to claims by Sevilla, Spanish soccer officials are complying with the request by looking into the matter. “The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), via its Judges and Disciplinary Committee, has informed us that they have opened an investigation into Real Madrid, following our complaint of the videos broadcast by Real Madrid TV in the build-up to games,” read the statement by Sevilla.

“Ahead of our match at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid TV released a video scrutinizing referees Isidro Díaz de Mera and Pablo González Fuertes, the referee and VAR respectively chosen for the match.”

“The club decided to take action in light of the fact that these practices, which have been a recurring theme in recent times, including before a league meeting earlier this season between the two teams, are seriously damaging to Spanish football and call the integrity of the competition and its officiating body into question.”

Real Madrid TV broadcasts could add pressure on referees

The most recent refereeing decision to upset Real occurred during a fixture with Valencia last weekend. Los Blancos were furious that match official Jesus Gil Manzano disallowed a late goal by Jude Bellingham.

Manzano blew his whistle to end the game just seconds before the English midfielder scored the game-winning goal. The match ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw and Bellingham was shown a red card for his protests. He will now miss his club’s next two LaLiga matches.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended the aforementioned broadcasts, citing freedom of speech. Nevertheless, other clubs and fans will claim that the decision to berate referees before games could potentially influence the officials. The public opinions by Real Madrid TV may also put these refs in a precarious situation with the fans.

The Santiago Bernabeu regularly draws around 75,000 supporters on matchday. Fans who have watched the Real Madrid TV broadcasts could enter the arena with a hostile view towards the referee before the game even kicks off. In turn, this could create added pressure on the officials. It is unclear what kind of punishment Real could face in the investigation.

