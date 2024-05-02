One of Inter Miami’s rising star players, Benjamin Cremaschi, has dropped hints that he may go to Europe for a more established team.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets have been the club’s most talked-about stars this season. However, the Herons’ younger players have been quietly making waves alongside the veterans.

Among Tata Martino’s promising young players this season, Diego Gomez stands out. Reports have it that clubs like Brighton are interested in the Paraguayan international.

Another player who has made an impression thus far this season is Federico Redondo. Another promising player, however, has recently hinted that he is considering a move.

What did Cremaschi say about the future?

Benjamin Cremaschi has recently announced his desire to leave Inter Miami and play in Europe. Given the midfielder’s skill, this seems like a sure bet. According to rumors, Lionel Messi is a huge admirer of USA international 19-year-old Cremaschi. He just scored his first Major League Soccer goal in 2024 against the New England Revolution.

Because of his Argentinean citizenship, Cremaschi was questioned whether he ever planned to play for his nation. The midfielder was blunt about his plans, however.

“In the near future, not just yet,” Cremaschi told Urbana Play 104.3 FM about his potential relocation to Argentina. “I think now I am more interested in going to Europe, but maybe on the back? Yes, why not.”

The Inter Miami academy product has shown glimpses this season that the midfielder may soon surpass MLS. That’s even though he is only a youngster and just recently returned from injury.

Joining Messi on Miami’s starting lineup regularly at the age of 19 makes the American international one of the league’s most intriguing talents. What’s more, he has the potential to do great things in the following 18 months.

And for Cremaschi, it’s not a question of if he would leave Inter Miami; the question is when since he is too talented to stay there indefinitely.

Cremaschi makes up his mind on dual eligibility

In addition, the Miami rising star has come clean about his conversations with Javier Mascherano about his dual eligibility for both the United States and Argentina.

The coach of the La Albiceleste Olympic team reportedly spoke to the youngster openly and honestly. So, after much consideration, Cremaschi has decided that the United States is the best option for his international eligibility.

“I haven’t spoken to Scaloni, I spoke with [Mascherano]. The truth is he was very honest with me. He said he wants the best for me. It wasn’t an egotistical conversation and I’m very thankful for it.”

“Mascherano had things clear. He told it to me in the best way and I understood him perfectly, so I’m leaning toward the United States. I hope it’s my turn to go.”

After making his US national team debut in a September friendly against Oman, he was a mainstay in coach Vladimirovic’s training camps for the Olympics in October and November. But with an injury that prevented him from participating in March camp, time is running short.

He has only several more games to show the world why he deserves one of the eighteen spots available to him on the U.S. Olympic team.

