On Tuesday, Bayern Munich faced Real Madrid at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Real Madrid, largely seen as the favorite to win this season’s UEFA Champions League, opened up a one-goal lead. However, Bayern Munich stormed back with two second-half goals before Real Madrid scored again.

The game had a flow that favored Bayern Munich. However, that came by design for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. Deploying Vinicius Junior on one side with Jude Bellingham as his other ‘striker’ is not the most attacking side Los Blancos can put out. Relying on defense worked against Manchester City in the quarterfinal. Then, the more the first half at the Allianz Arena wore on, it worked against Bayern Munich.

Preventing Bayern of any truly dangerous chances, Real Madrid waited for its moment of brilliance. That came from former Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos. The German picked out a delicious pass between the Bayern lines that played Vinicius alone on goal against Neuer. The Brazilian took the shot on with his first attempt with his favored right foot to beat the oncoming Neuer. A clinical finish against the run of play was precisely what manager Carlo Ancelotti had in mind. Real Madrid entered the halftime break with a one-goal advantage.

Bayern Munich turns the game around with second-half goals

That lead did not last long, though. Whatever Thomas Tuchel communicated to his Bayern Munich side worked wonders. The first beneficiary to make a difference on the scoresheet was Leroy Sane in the 53rd minute. Despite failing to score in his last 25 games, the German has made an impact in other ways, including a great game against Arsenal in North London. He broke his personal dud with a cracking effort after cutting onto his left foot. He blasted a shot to beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin at the near post, one the Ukrainian likely wants back.

Four minutes later, Bayern Munich earned a penalty through Jamal Musiala that gave the hosts the advantage. Lucas Vazquez brought down the German as Musiala cleverly worked the ball into a dangerous area. Harry Kane stepped up, and despite Antonio Rudiger telling Lunin which way to go, the English international converted yet again. The goal gives Kane 43 goals in 43 games for Bayern in all competitions.

Bayern Munich had two chances to produce a two-goal lead, both from corners. Eric Dier should have scored in the 67th minute. A powerful header from the Bayern defender was straight at Lunin, who gladly held onto the ball. Then, four minutes later, a loose ball in the box after a corner was swallowed up by Lunin as no Bayern players reacted quickly enough. Corners could be crucial in the second leg if Bayern hits out on the counter.

Real Madrid pulls level with Bayern Munich in Champions League

In terms of the first leg, Bayern Munich rued those missed chances. A brilliant turn from Rodrygo around Kim Min-jae forced the South Korean to bring the Brazilian down. Vinicius stepped up and slotted the penalty home in the 83rd minute. The tie was level following Vinicius’ brace.

That goal leaves it all to play for in the second leg. The return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is just over one week away. Like Tuesday’s game, coverage is available on both CBS and Paramount+.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.