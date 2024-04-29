The UEFA Champions League semifinals commence on Tuesday afternoon when Real Madrid travels to Bayern Munich, and that means special TV coverage in the United States. As usual, Paramount+ will have a live stream of the game. Yet, those who do not have CBS’s subscription service can still watch the game with nothing more than an antenna.

CBS is making this game between European giants available on its broadcast channel. the CBS over-the-air network will have pregame coverage and a live showing of the game on Tuesday. It is the second round in a row that CBS is putting a game on the broadcast TV channel. The broadcaster has seen massive audiences in recent seasons for games airing on CBS.

In the quarterfinals, for example, Manchester City and Real Madrid pulled in 1.11 million viewers across all platforms. Much like Tuesday’s game between Bayern Munich and Los Blancos, having the best of Europe on show helps CBS. It will be interesting to see how Wednesday’s game between Borussia Dortmund and PSG stacks up to Bayern-Real. Both semifinal first legs are available on the CBS broadcast network.

With two powerhouses of the Champions League going head-to-head in the semifinals for the eighth time, Tuesday should be a dandy for viewers.

TV coverage for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Tuesday, April 30

Stream now (in USA): Live on Paramount+ and CBS (via Fubo TV)

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green

US TV: CBS network

This game airing on CBS is not the only exciting part of the coverage for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid. There is one hour of pregame coverage also airing on the CBS broadcast channel ahead of kickoff at 3 p.m. ET. Kate Abdo hosts coverage with Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards featuring in the studio.

Both Peter Schmeichel and Guillem Balague will be at the Allianz Arena in Munich to provide analysis and interviews during pregame and postgame coverage. Christina Unkel will also be available to provide insight into any controversial issues that arise during the games.

Familiar battle between European heavyweights

As stated, any fixture involving Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will demand a major audience. Having both teams in the semifinals is a dream matchup for CBS to broadcast. The impending LaLiga champion has won more Champions League titles than any other club. Bayern Munich’s six titles are tied for third in the history. Therefore, these two clubs combine for 20 Champions League or European Cup titles. Just under one-third of the competition’s titles have gone to these two clubs. You will struggle to find a matchup with so much pedigree.

Bayern Munich is looking at the Champions League as its last chance to win a trophy this season. As the curse lingers for Harry Kane, Bayern will undergo a change in the manager role in the offseason. Thomas Tuchel would like to exit Munich with a trophy.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is looking for a double on the season. Although not confirmed, Real Madrid will win LaLiga this season. It would be the second time in three years that Real Madrid won both the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga in the same campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO