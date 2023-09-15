Real Madrid is reportedly monitoring Chelsea star right-back Reece James. The Spanish giants will, however, reportedly not make a potential move for the England international until next summer at the earliest. According to Diario AS, the LaLiga side sees James as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal has been a mainstay in the Los Blancos defense since he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. The Spaniard has helped Real collect three league titles and five Champions League trophies. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old defender most likely will not receive another extension to stay in Madrid. Carvajal’s current contract is set to expire in 2025.

Blues would likely demand huge Real Madrid fee for Reece James

While Real has plenty of time to consider a replacement for the defender, the aforementioned news outlet claims that the Spanish club is already lining up a potential move for James. A deal, however, would be difficult to complete.

Chelsea recently named James as the club’s captain ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Blues the England international highly, and they would likely rebuff any opposing interest. James also signed a six-year deal with the Blues just last year.

Injuries have marred defender’s time with Chelsea

James is a top player in his position. Nevertheless, the defender has struggled with a series of injuries throughout his career. James has missed over 80 total matches since the summer of 2019. The Englishman has already missed four games so far this season after being substituted off of the pitch in his club’s opening Premier League fixture.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Friday that James will continue to remain on the sidelines with the hamstring injury. “He is recovering well, I don’t know if he is close or not,” admitted Pochettino.

“We assess him every day and he has started doing things on the pitch with the ball. He is desperate to help the team. Hopefully, he can be available before the next international break.”

Real may have to call an audible in its search for a new right-back should James continue to struggle with injuries. However, the defender will be looking to settle in once he recovers from the setback and have a successful 2023/24 season in west London.

