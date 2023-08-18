Even though LaLiga is making a greater push for camera access, Real Madrid is facing a fine for denying that deeper look. LaLiga wants to give fans a more in-depth look at the players and coaches. One way is to provide microphones near coaches and cameras in the dugout and changing room.

However, the 35-time champions of the league do not want all that attention. Each of the other 19 clubs, including Barcelona, allowed this deeper access. Viewers of LaLiga had the chance to hear coaches talk to players. This kind of information was barred in LaLiga, often due to a lack of technology and obstruction from the clubs. Even Real Madrid’s opponent in the first matchday, Athletic Club, allowed access. LaLiga published and aired media showing a pregame prayer led by Athletic’s captain Iker Muniain.

Real Madrid denied access before, during and after the game. According to The Athletic, this is forcing Real Madrid to miss out on a considerable payday. LaLiga is paying $14.2 million to each team that follows these ‘voluntary’ measures. This makes up a significant portion of the LaLiga broadcast revenues distributed to each club.

It is not a matter of Real Madrid simply refusing. Ironically, they voiced their frustration by preventing any of their players from doing pregame or postgame media. For example, there was no interview from media outlets with Jude Bellingham after his first competitive goal with the club. Instead, Bellingham, along with Rodrygo and Dani Carvajal, only held interviews with Real Madrid’s in-house media department.

Real Madrid media access could hurt ESPN

LaLiga President Javier Tebas is making this push so international broadcasters and audiences would find LaLiga more interesting. Other leagues are not making these leaps to be more interactive with their players and coaches. Even if the league is still ironing out some details, it is a step in the right direction.

However, when one of the top teams in the world, let alone the league, is not taking part in the initiative, it hurts the promotion of it. There is certainly a helping of fans that only tune in to ESPN’s coverage of LaLiga to watch Los Blancos. Further camera access would make Real Madrid more enticing to casual fans.

Of course, Real Madrid is also hurting itself by missing out on the $14.2 million. The club does not have a shortage of money, but it would help in the long run.

