LaLiga is looking to separate itself with its viewing experience. In doing so, it hopes to challenge the Premier League, which it sees as its principal rival when it comes to competition for global viewers. Even if the era of Messi and Ronaldo is gone and Spanish clubs are not dominating as they did in the 2010s, there are other ways to draw people in.

One way is through broadcasts, which now provide a different look and feel to a more traditional broadcast. LaLiga’s global broadcast rights holders demanded an improved product to make it stand out among the competition. In the United States, that would be ESPN. The ‘Worldwide Leader in Sports’ regularly puts LaLiga games on its channels or even ABC, where Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club on the opening weekend.

Fans saw some of these changes in action. There are arrows above players’ heads that help viewers identify formations. Free kicks show the distance between the ball and the goal as well as the goal probability based on the player taking the shot. The probability of goals has been a mainstay in LaLiga for three years now. A program launched with Microsoft titled ‘Beyond Stats’ provides live analytics.

Changes to the LaLiga viewing experience

However, LaLiga is giving this a whole new look. Its new sponsorship from EA Sports gives live broadcasts that video game feeling. The arrows over players in select moments are one standout, but it goes far beyond that. LaLiga is providing new camera angles, more detailed information on players and statistics and a redesigned graphics package.

Additionally, viewers have new access to players and coaches. There are cameras in the dugouts and in the changing rooms to unlock new player involvement. Aerial cameras and player cinematic cameras come with a direct nod to EA Sports, per LaLiga’s admittance. Moreover, LaLiga is introducing interviews with coaching staff and microphones inside huddles or group discussions, something American audiences will be very familiar with from other sports.

It is all a change from what Premier League viewers watch as LaLiga tries to separate itself.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador