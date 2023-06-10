Real Madrid has officially launched their very own streaming service. RM Play will be the new home to all video content related to the club. As of today, more than 700 total hours of content is currently available on the platform. Videos are available in English and Spanish, as well as Portuguese subtitles for select programming.

The Spanish giants were previously one of the first soccer clubs to launch their own television channel in 1999. However, many teams now already have over-the-top streaming platforms in place. Nevertheless, news of the new service comes six weeks after rivals Barcelona announced that they were ending Barca TV.

RM Play features two different tiers for users to pick from

Real’s new service features two available tiers to choose from. According to SportsPro Media, the free version essentially asks users for registration, which will then generate data for the club. The premium option will obviously help bring in more paying members to the team.

The club claims that the service was “created as a value-added service for the entire Madrid family.” RM Play can be accessed via mobile devices, tablets, and Smart TVs. This includes Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

A plethora of content is currently available on service

Current Real Madrid members can currently access RM Play. This includes press conferences, highlights, and exclusive interviews. Historical archives of match highlights are also available as well. This involves snippets of Real Madrid games from over the last 15 years. Trailers and first episodes of original content involving the club is also accessible.

Premium and Junior members will receive all of the above access plus additional perks. This includes complete full match replays of any current or past match in the last 15 years. Full access to original series and documentaries such as Behind the Champions, Leyenda Blanca, the Bernabéu documentary, and Campo de Estrellas is also accessible. There will be more exclusive content available in the future.

