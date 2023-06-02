Real Madrid reportedly has a serious interest in signing Kai Havertz this summer. The Chelsea attacker previously joined the Blues in 2020 in a deal worth over $90 million. However, the German has not exactly panned out so far in west London.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Real’s wishes on Friday. It is being claimed that Carlo Ancelotti still rates Havertz highly, despite stumbling with Chelsea. The Blues are also reportedly open to allowing the German to depart the club, but they are expecting a decent fee in exchange. Romano claims that Chelsea brass are not interested in loaning Havertz this summer.

German could use a change of scenery

Real’s interest in Havertz may seem a bit peculiar. After all, the attacker has managed to score just 32 total goals in 139 matches with Chelsea. He has also recorded 26 big chances missed in Premier League play over the last two seasons. However, the 23-year-old German is still yet to hit his prime and was once one of the top prospects in all of Europe. A change of scenery could be the best for all parties.

Benzema won’t affect Real Madrid interest in Havertz

Havertz could be seen by some as a direct replacement for Karim Benzema. The striker has reportedly accepted a two-year contract to join a club in Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, news of the Frenchman’s potential move to the Middle East suddenly changed on Thursday. There are now conflicting reports regarding Benzema’s future. Real is still waiting for an official decision from the player himself.

According to Romano, Ancelotti rates Havertz very highly and a deal would not be dependent on Benzema. The manager is essentially the driving force behind the interest. Ancelotti appreciates Havertz’s versatility and ability to play multiple attacking positions. The German can operate as a secondary striker, center forward, and even out wide on the flanks as well.

Real recently lost Marco Asensio and Havertz could be seen as a replacement for the Spaniard even if Benzema stays. Asensio has reportedly agreed to a contract with French side Paris Saint-Germain.

