Tickets to the friendly between Chelsea and Celtic this upcoming summer at Notre Dame Stadium are now on sale. The English giants are making another trip to the United States this summer. It is the Blues’ third trip to the USA for summer friendlies in the last three years. For Celtic, playing friendlies in the United States is not nearly as commonplace. The last time Celtic played friendlies in the United States was in 2007. That included an appearance in the MLS All-Star Game, which the Scottish side lost.

Now, the return of Celtic to the United States comes as part of three games against top opposition. In addition to playing Chelsea, Celtic is playing Manchester City in Chapel Hill, NC. The game at Notre Dame Stadium, though, carries a little more grandeur based on the history of the venue. You can buy tickets to the friendly between Chelsea and Celtic right now.

Buy tickets to Chelsea vs Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium

Celtic announced tickets to the game will go on sale closer to the date. However, fans can already lock in their tickets through Vivid Seats.

Chelsea vs. Celtic – July 27, time TBD –South Bend, IN: Tickets.

When you use Vivid Seats, use the promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to take $20 off your first order.

South Bend, IN, has hosted major events before. While this includes top-tier college football and even ice hockey, its experience in soccer is not as high. The only summer friendly to take place at Notre Dame Stadium came in 2019. Borussia Dortmund defeated Liverpool in front of over 40,000 fans. The stadium has a capacity of 77,622, which means it was far from a sell-out. Chelsea has a massive following in the United States, just like Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how the crowd can stack up.

Celtic and Chelsea have a busy schedule of US friendlies

The first friendly for Celtic is on Saturday, July 20. The Scottish side is playing four-time MLS Cup Champions DC United. Celtic is playing at Audi Field in the Washington, D.C., area to kick off its tour of the United States.

Then, Celtic next plays on Tuesday, July 23. That is the game against Manchester City at Chapel Hill in North Carolina. Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina is hosting preseason friendlies just like it did last summer. Then, the game against Chelsea at Notre Dame Stadium wraps up the tour of the United States.

For Chelsea, the Blues are playing five games in the United States. Just before playing Celtic, Chelsea will face Wrexham at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Following the game against Celtic, Chelsea will face Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

During the March international break, droves of teams announced their plans to play friendlies in the United States this summer. World Soccer Talk has a comprehensive list of these summer friendlies in the United States. American soccer fans in will have bountiful options at their disposal with the Copa America also in the USA.

PHOTO: IMAGO