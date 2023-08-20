Real Betis and Atletico Madrid played out a goalless draw in the pick of the LaLiga fixtures on Sunday evening. Betis played host to the Rojiblanca on Sunday. It can take some positives from the result. In each of the last four matchups against Atletico, Betis lost.

Both teams started their La Liga campaign with opening-day wins. The Green and Whites beat Villareal late on. Atletico ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at home against Granada.

The hosts started the better of the two sides showing intent with their free-flowing passing game, while Atletico failed to garner any momentum in what was a cagey affair.

The best chance of the half fell to Isco’s acrobatic bicycle kick just flew wide of the crossbar. The Spaniard dictated possession with his trademark flamboyance and flashy passing range, trying to build attack playing in the number 10 role. Atletico on the other hand could not ask questions of the Betis back line with Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay leading the line up front.

Betis who finished sixth in La Liga last season and qualified for the Europa League have had a busy transfer window, as they look to build on an even better finish from last campaign.

Atletico Madrid and Real Betis slug out second half

Simeone’s side started better in the second half. It almost took the lead when Griezmann flashed wide from the center of the box following a pass from Azpilicueta. Then, Isco and Ayoze Perez came close for the home side right at the hour mark.

Rui Silva saved Mario Hermoso’s effort as the defender rose highest to head the ball from the center of the box from Griezmann’s lovely weighted cross.

Neither side could create any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities that would give them three points on the night. Alvaro Morata almost snatched it for the visitors deep into stoppage time. The striker’s header just went wide as both sides settled for a point.

Atletico will be disappointed with the result. A point away at Betis is not a bad result. Still, it already sees a trip to Rayo Vallecano as an opportunity to bounce back. Betis, meanwhile, travel to Basque to take on Athletic Bilbao in another tricky encounter.

