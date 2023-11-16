The year-long limbo over Manchester United’s ownership will soon be ended as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a minority interest nears completion.

In a head-to-head struggle last month, the INEOS CEO came out on top against a Qatari consortium chaired by banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani. He is currently within striking distance of completing the $1.5 billion takeover of 25 percent of the club.

A lifelong Red Devils supporter, Ratcliffe first made a bid to acquire a controlling interest in the team. Even though we were not making any progress, a revised offer of a quarter finally sealed the deal. United supporters continue to hold out hope that the Glazers, the current owners, sell the club. The American Glazer family has been in charge of the Premier League powerhouse since 2005.

United ready to cash in on midfielder

Furthermore, they will need to adapt to the anticipated new arrangement, which is set to grant the British billionaire control over sporting operations at Old Trafford. Various reports have confirmed that after the arrival of Ratcliffe as co-owner, major changes are in store for Manchester United.

This includes the departure of CEO Richard Arnold and the expected appointment of a new sports director. Also, Ratcliffe is willing to let Casemiro, last summer’s signing, depart if it means revitalizing the team.

As Ratcliffe prepares to take charge of the club’s athletic department, The Sun suggests that he is willing to listen to offers for the 31-year-old to raise money for a rebuild. The projected investment might allow the team to start again, which could mean trading high-earning veterans like Casemiro for newer, more promising players.

In the summer of 2022, United spent $74 million to acquire Casemiro from Real Madrid. Instantly, the Brazilian became one of the club’s highest-paid players. His contributions were crucial to Erik ten Hag’s squad last year. United won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the Premier League and advanced to the FA Cup final.

The 31-year-old has had a rough go of it this season. Casemiro will not be back to full strength until after the holidays because of a hamstring injury.

Where could Casemiro go if Ratcliffe lets him go?

Saudi Arabia is targeting the 31-year-old defensive midfielder in a lucrative transfer, talkSPORT reports. Many high-profile players moved to the Saudi Pro League. Newcastle’s owners, PIF, acquired four teams in the Gulf State.

Moreover, the report claims that Manchester United’s management wants to sell the player. They are willing to negotiate advantageous conditions. United’s higher-ups want to part ways with him as quickly as possible to maximize any financial gain from selling him.

Several teams in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League want Casemiro. Each presents a possible departure route. Al Nassr, where Ronaldo played before joining United, is one such example, as per Sport Bible.

The Brazilian national team player’s contract with the Manchester team is in effect until the summer of 2026. According to Transfermarkt, his estimated value is 40 million. Casemiro’s potential exit coincides with Ratcliffe’s ambitions to sell the attacking trident of Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial.

PHOTOS: IMAGO