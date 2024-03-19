New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims the club will change its transfer market policy heading into the summer. The British billionaire recently purchased just over 27% of the club for around $1.6 billion. Despite only becoming a minority owner, the deal gives Ratcliffe sporting control of the team.

As a result, much of the transfer business at Manchester United will be led by the billionaire and his company. Before Ratcliffe’s arrival, the club had a recent history of bringing in high-priced established stars. This includes huge deals to sign Casemiro, Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

However, a vast majority of these particular moves have not exactly panned out. Because of this, Ratcliffe wants to make changes to the team. The businessman believes that United can be better served by developing young talent rather than splashing cash on marquee signings.

Billionaire wants to shift transfer market focus to bring United young stars

Ratcliffe discussed the upcoming change in approach during an appearance on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast. The billionaire was initially asked if he would attempt to sign Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in the near future. “He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is; the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” replied Ratcliffe.

“[United has] done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organizing the club. And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

The new co-owner of the club then insisted that he would rather find the next Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe rather than spend nine figures on the actual superstars. “I would rather sign the next Mbappé rather than spend a fortune buying success,” continued the billionaire.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappé. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappé or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”

The podcast hosts then went on to ask Ratcliffe which club he would rather see win the Premier League title this season. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are currently fighting it out for the trophy. The businessman initially joked about hating the trio of rivals but eventually claimed that he would pick Arsenal if he had to.

“It would be good for Arteta actually,” stated Ratcliffe. “It would be good for him because he’s done really well and Arsenal have been patient with him, which is nice as well.”

United currently has the highest wage bill in English top flight

Ratcliffe’s comments on the club’s upcoming transfer policy could be seen as worrisome to some fans. After all, top teams across the continent are somewhat expected to make massive signings to improve their squads. Nevertheless, the billionaire is correct in his assessment regarding United’s recent strategy. The Red Devils have spent a fortune on big-name players and few of these deals have worked out.

Along with these established stars garnering massive transfer fees, they also attract huge contracts. In fact, despite their disappointing position in the table, United currently has the highest player salaries in the entire Premier League. The club could certainly benefit from lowering this wage scale.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.