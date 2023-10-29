Following the dismissal of Gareth Ainsworth, QPR are reportedly searching for a new manager and have their sights set on a very familiar candidate.

After finishing 20th in the previous season’s standings and barely avoiding relegation, the Hoops were hoping for a successful season in the EFL Championship over the summer.

Unfortunately, this campaign’s events have also gone poorly thus far.

Following their 2-1 loss to league leaders Leicester City at home on Saturday, Ainsworth was relieved of his managerial responsibilities. The 10-man team were unable to muster any momentum at all.

Although the outcome was not catastrophic in and of itself, it was the tipping point for Ainsworth. With 10 losses in the past 14 league games, Rangers are currently drowning in 23rd position out of 24.

What did QPR say?

According to QPR CEO Lee Hoos, the board believed that a change was needed despite Ainsworth’s prior triumphs. The former Wycombe Wanderers manager is respected and well-liked by the club and their supporters, Hoos has underlined how tough it would be to find his ideal replacement.

“Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted, and we feel a change is necessary. Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.”

“Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned – which we all do for Gareth and Richard.

“Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.”

Who is being lined up as Ainsworth’s replacement?

Ainsworth, who boasts a distinguished soccer background as both a player and manager, made his return to QPR in February 2023. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in helping the team secure their Championship status.

Finding the ideal successor is crucial since the 50-year-old is no longer in command at West London. In the upcoming months, they will need to intervene and steer QPR clear of the relegation zone in order to prevent a return to League One.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming days, a number of names could surface. However, according to a recent rumor, there could be a candidate for the Loftus Road position who is applying early.

Following Ainsworth’s departure, reports have emerged suggesting that Neil Warnock is being linked with a remarkable return to QPR. According to The Telegraph, Queens Park Rangers are reportedly poised to approach the former Leeds and Crystal Palace manager. The 74-year-old recently left Huddersfield Town earlier this season.

Sky Sports have also reaffirmed the news, suggesting that QPR intend to approach Warnock to become their new manager in the forthcoming days. Warnock previously managed QPR for nearly two years from 2010 to 2012, during which he guided them to promotion to the Premier League in his first full season in charge at Loftus Road.

