Arsenal have already invested more than $250 million in this summer’s transfers, and they appear ready to make another significant sale.

Despite the substantial spending, Mikel Arteta remains interested in bolstering his squad with an additional dynamic forward. Moreover, with players like Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey potentially departing, the Emirates Stadium side might have the resources for another notable acquisition before the transfer window closes.

Inter’s offer deemed not good enough

Serie A giants Inter reportedly offered more than $38 million for the American forward Folarin Balogun. Arsenal, meanwhile, would likely take their time in the hopes of sparking a bidding war owing to competition from the Premier League clubs for Balogun.

According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners would benefit tremendously from a bidding war in the Premier League. They will aim to maximize the value of the player considering the interest in him, his age, and his recent form. Balogun is just 22, but after a stellar season in France, his market worth is over the roof.

Arsenal holding out for Premier League clubs to bid on Balogun

It’s believed that Arsenal is aware that clubs like Brighton and West Ham are in need of a striker. Each possesses significant funds due to recent high-value sales. The Hammers just sold their most valuable player, Declan Rice, to Arsenal for a whopping $135 million. Brighton, on the other hand, sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for just shy of $44 million.

Thus, each is in a prime position to leverage their positive negotiating history with their London rivals. That may lower the asking price to allow a more desirable offer.

CBS Sports also says Crystal Palace are also keen on adding a quality number nine to elevate their squad. However, to secure the signing of the United States international this transfer window, they may find it necessary to break their transfer record.

If multiple clubs express their interest through bids, Arsenal will hope that the bidding escalates to over $51 million. A deal like this might free up capital for them to reinvest in other players.

